ECC approves Rs 7.15 bln grant for education sector development

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs 7.15 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24 for the “Actions To Strengthen Performance For Inclusive And Responsive Education (ASPIRE)” programme of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The ECC met here with Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in the chair, said a Finance Ministry press release said.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Privatization and Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad; Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed; Minister for Communication Maritimes and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar; and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzaeb Khan.

Advisor to PM on Finance Dr. Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, and other senior government officers of the relevant ministries were also present.

The ECC, after deliberation, gave its consent for the summary of Aviation Division regarding allocation of technical supplementary grant of Rs 500 million to the Ministry of Aviation for sub-project titled ‘Modernization Of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan (MHSP).

The committee also gave approval for the technical supplementary grant of Rs 38.856 million for Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) of the Cabinet Division and the summary of Ministry of Commerce for for Importation of Sahiwal Bull from Pakistan as semen donors for National Artificial Insemination (AI) Programme.

The summaries of Ministry of Finance for Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for the rehabilitation of flood damaged rural roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through counter value fund deposited under Japanese Grant Aid, and provision of clean drinking water in Model Areas UC 99, 100 & 101 Lahore through counter value fund deposited under Japanese Grant Aid were also approved by the ECC.

Provision of additional funds amounting to Rs 1591.624 million through Technical Supplementary Grant for procurement of servers and hiring consultants for FY 2023-24 was also given consent.

The summaries from Ministry of Housing and Works/ Pak. PWD for provision of technical supplementary grants of Rs 25 million, Rs 319.500 and Rs 51.960 million for different projects were also approved.

The summary presented by National Food Security and Research regarding demand and supply of wheat in the country was discussed at length and got approved.

The forum appreciated the steps taken by the ministry for taking the right path in stabilizing the demand and supply situation of wheat in the country.

The summary regarding a comprehensive sustainable plan for price rationalization of subsidized wheat in Gilgit-Baktistan from the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan, was debated in the presence of GB Chief Minister.

The forum gave approval with the direction to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan to work out modalities.

The ECC also gave approval for the summaries from Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives for technical supplementary grants for budgetary allocation/rupee cover for utilization of foreign aid for the FY 2023-24, and of Rs 4 billion for 7th Population & Housing Census.

The committee also discussed a summary from Ministry of Power regarding Transition from London Inter Bank offer rate (‘Libor’) to Secured Over Night Financing Rate (‘SOFR’) and approved it.