ECC approves Rs 5552 mln technical supplementary grants

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved Rs.5552.049 million Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG) for various ministries and divisions.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the cabinet committee, the meeting of which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Hammad Azhar, approved Rs. 630.808 million for the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training for the project titled “Establishment & Operation of Basic Education Community Schools.

The committee also approved Rs.370.762 million for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for meeting expenditure related to various Educational Institutions/Area Education Offices; Rs. 600 million for “Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to students from Afghanistan” by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Rs 128.7 million for the Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of development Schemes in the Sindh Province.

An amount of Rs.2 billion was approved for Prime Minister’s Low Cost Housing Scheme; Rs.450 million for construction of new building of Supreme Court, Branch Registry at Karachi and Rs. 1.2 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Likewise, Rs.22.59 million grant was approved for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for making payments pending under wheat freight subsidy scheme 2016-17; Rs.49.189 million for the Privatization Commission for meeting various operational expenses; Rs.50 million to the Ministry of Energy for execution of gas development schemes in the Sindh Province and Rs. 50 million to HEC for payment of educational expense of 90 Afghan students enrolled under project titled “Award of 3000 Scholarships to Students from Afghanistan under PM Directives”.

Meanwhile, the committee ECC approved the revision of Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat crop 2020-21 at the rate of Rs.1800 per 40 Kg. The Committee also approved the wheat procurement targets of PASSCO and Provincial Food Departments , in addition to allowing import of 3 MMT of wheat through Trading Corporation of Pakistan / GTG / Private Sector to meet the requirements of local consumers and build strategic reserves.

The committee approved Petroleum Division’s summary regarding reduction in Gasoline tariff of PARCO’s Mehmoodkot-Faisalabad-Machike (MFM) pipeline @ 85% of the prevalent railway tariff.

ECC allowed the commercial import of white sugar from India up to 500,000 MT till 30-6-2021 through land and sea routes, on the basis of quota issued by the Ministry of Commerce. The decision would be time and cost effective and would also stabilize the prices of sugar in the domestic markets.

ECC also approved the registration of Pakistan’s “Pink Rock Salt” as Geographical Indications (GI) with Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) to be notified as “Registrant”.

Registration of Pink Salt as a GI of Pakistan would promote and enhance national and international trade, stimulate global demand and attract premium price for Pakistan.

ECC also considered and approved the summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce regarding amendment in Export Policy Order 2020 to waive the condition of Minimum Export Price for single-use surgical instruments marked with appropriate and internationally recognized symbols / color schemes to indicate “single-use items”.

The product has to be certified by Sialkot Material Testing Lab (SIMTEL) on the basis of physical/ chemical tests.

In order to boost the value-added exports in the textile sector, the ECC allowed the import of Cotton and Cotton Yarns from India to bridge the gap between demand and supply of the raw materials, required to maintain the surge of exports especially in the textile sector.

The import would be allowed through land and sea routes till June 30th 2021, until the arrival of the new cotton crop.

ECC also considered and approved the Addendum/Amendment to security package document of 660 KV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project as proposed by the Power Division.

On recommendation of the Ministry of Industries and Production, the ECC approved the issuance of Government Guarantee required against L/C facility of Rs.2,522 million, extended by the National Bank of Pakistan to Pakistan Steel Mills.

The ECC deferred the decision on Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25; however, approved the formation of the National Export Development Board (NEDB) as requested by the Ministry of Commerce to facilitate economic outreach initiatives.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, SAPM on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gouhar, Advisor to the PM on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, Chairperson OGRA, Federal Secretaries and other senior officials participated in the meeting.