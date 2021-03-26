ECC approves Rs 1 bn TSG for COVID-19 awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Friday approved Rs one billion Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for launching awareness campaign to inform and educate people, particularly during the third wave of COVID-19.

“The ECC considered and approved a Technical Supplementary Grant regarding allocation of funds amounting to Rs one billion for launching advertisement campaigns by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to inform and educate people particularly during the third wave of COVID-19 for the public good,” said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the statement added.