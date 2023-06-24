ECC approves exports by mills in Sindh, allows them remaining 32,000 MT in 60 days

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the Summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding the extension of the period for the export of Sugar quota by sugar mills in Sindh and allowed them to export the remaining sugar quota of 32,000 MT within 60 days with effect from 12th June onwards in accordance with the Sindh High Court decision.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The ECC also considered a Summary of the Ministry of Railways for the Provision of additional funds in Grant in Aid to Pakistan Railways for the discharge of pending liabilities including salaries and pensions of the staff.

It was decided that an additional grant-in-aid of Rs. 2.5 billion may be released to address the shortfall in order to ensure the continuation of operations without interruption.

The ECC considered and approved the following Technical Supplementary Grants:

Rs. 250 billion as TSG in favour of the Finance Division for Ways & Means Advances Availed by Provinces for expenditures incurred in excess of the allocated budget and the likely future requirements of the provinces during CFY.

Rs. 3.628 billion as TSG in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of development schemes in all provinces.

Rs. 172.001 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for ERE liabilities.

Rs. 1200 million as TSG in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of 16 development schemes.

Rs. 1238 million as TSG in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for the fulfilment of GoP’s commitment to fund Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited’s obligatory contribution to the Reko-Diq Project for FY 2022-23.