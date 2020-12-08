ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tuesday said the earth breaking in Rashakai Special Economic Zone under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be held soon.

This he said during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here at the Speaker House.

During the meeting they discussed the progress of ongoing development projects under CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asim Bajwa assured the Speaker of early completion of Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and other projects under CPEC in the province.

Asad Qaiser said CPEC was harbinger development and prosperity in Pakistan.

He said the timely completion of CPEC projects in KPK was need of the hour as with completion of the projects, a new era of development and prosperity would begin in the province.

The people, he said would get new employment opportunities after launch of Rashakai Economic Zone.

The Speaker said with the development of CPEC and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), new business opportunities would be created.

Besides business and trade, the transportation services would also be improved in the province, he added.