Dr. Umar Saif urges Saudi Arabia to facilitate Pakistani IT companies in travel, visas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar on Thursday urged the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki to facilitate Pakistani IT professionals and business persons in travel and issuing of visas.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with the ambassador who called on him. Matters of mutual interest and related to IT and Telecommunication were also discussed, said a news release.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the IT and telecom sectors between the two countries.

Dr. Umar Saif said that the Government of Pakistan wanted to boost relations with Saudi Arabia in the IT and telecom sectors. Saudi Arabia is a very attractive market for Pakistani IT companies, he added.

He said as Pakistani IT companies scale up their presence and businesses in Saudi Arabia, it’s important to facilitate their travel and issuance of visas.

The minister said that there was great potential for IT and Telecom professionals in Pakistan and the environment for investment in the country was conducive, urging the Saudi tech companies to invest in Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said that Saudi Arabia will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the IT sector and Telecom.

The ambassador also ensured the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would provide full support in facilitating visas for Pakistani IT companies.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry.