Dr Shamshad meets VP WB South Asia

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akthar held a meeting with the Vice President (VP) of the World Bank (WB) for South Asia, Martin Raiser at the annual meeting of World Bank/IMF in Marrakesh.

Dr Shamshad appreciated the support of WB in post-flood rehabilitation and stressed the need for continued support of WB, said by Ministry of Finance on a social media platform X.

VP WB appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in Economic stabilization and showed strong commitment from WB to enhance support to further strengthen Pakistan’s economic revival.