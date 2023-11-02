Dr Shamshad for reforms in global financial institutions

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar has called for reforms in global financial institutions to address the needs of developing countries, especially those most impacted by climate events.

She was addressing the UNESCAP Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction, and Financing for Development in Bangkok, a press release here said on Tuesday.

Dr Shamshad urged the multilateral development banks (MDBs) to suspend debt servicing for the countries impacted by climate change events, and the International Monetary Fund to restore the enhanced access limits established during the pandemic.