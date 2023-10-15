ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
Dr Shamshad for advancing economic prosperity, global cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Sunday underlined Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic prosperity and global financial cooperation.

The minister participated in a high-profile meeting of Managing Director International Monetary Fund with the MENAP finance ministers and state bank governors in Marrakesh, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The discussions encompassed key global economic issues and collaborative efforts to strengthen financial stability.

