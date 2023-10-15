Dr Shamshad Akhtar meets UAE Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Sunday met with Minister of State for Financial Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini and discussed matters relating to the mutual interest.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund at Marrakech, said a press release issued here.

The discussion focused on further strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in finance and revenue matters, promoting investment and mutual economic growth.

Both the sides expressed optimism about the potential for further collaboration and pledged to continue working together to advance their countries’ economic interests.