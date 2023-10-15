ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP

Dr Shamsad for addressing climate-related financing challenges

Dr Shamsad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Sunday expressed the commitment of the government to addressing climate-related financing challenges in order to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change to attain sustainable growth and development.

The minister participated in the “V20 Ministerial Dialogue X” conducted for the most climate-vulnerable economies on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said a press release.

The discussions aimed at developing global strategies to avert the impending climate breakdown.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar expressed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to addressing climate-related financing challenges and brought valuable insights to the dialogue, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable economic development and climate resilience.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services