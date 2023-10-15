Dr Shamsad for addressing climate-related financing challenges

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Sunday expressed the commitment of the government to addressing climate-related financing challenges in order to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change to attain sustainable growth and development.

The minister participated in the “V20 Ministerial Dialogue X” conducted for the most climate-vulnerable economies on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said a press release.

The discussions aimed at developing global strategies to avert the impending climate breakdown.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar expressed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to addressing climate-related financing challenges and brought valuable insights to the dialogue, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable economic development and climate resilience.