Dr Kausar Abdullah for removing obstacles to complete agri-development projects

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Thursday called for removing all the obstacles in agricultural development projects on priority basis to complete them within the given time frame to harvest their full potential.

The minister chaired a meeting, in which he was briefed in detailed regarding the measures taken to increase the national average production of wheat, rice, and sugarcane to achieve sustainable agriculture growth and economic development.

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Project Director wheat Dr Muhammad Yaqub, Project Director Rice Dr Ashiq Rabbani and Dr Sagheer Ahmed, National Coordinator also presented in the meeting.

It was told that the Prime Ministerial Agriculture Emergency Program was launched in 2019 with a cost of

Rs 15.789 billion, adding that the share of the federal government was at Rs 3.750 billion, the provincial governments Rs 7.56 billion, while Rs 4.47 billion was the farmer’s share.

The minister was informed that 4 million tons of sugarcane production capacity had been increased, which had a financial benefit of Rs 400 billion, whereas the production capacity of wheat had increased from 28 to 32 maunds per acre, adding that the wheat enhancement project was initiated with a cost of Rs 30,455.353 million to increase the production capacity of wheat and reduce the production gap.

Regarding the progress on the wheat production enhancement program, the minister was apprised that so far about 463 comparisons had been established, 1,333 units of machinery were purchased, whereas 21,987 plots were identified and herbal medicines worth Rs 11 million were purchased.

About the productivity of rice, Project Director Dr. Ashiq Rabbani informed that crop output was enhanced by developing early maturing, small and high-yielding rice verities, besides improving rice production through farmers’ awareness and promotional activities, water saving, machinery for planting and harvesting also introduced.

Due to these interventions, it was informed that for the first time in history, not only the local output of rice grew to 9.3 million tons in the year 2021-22, but rice worth 2.5 billion dollars had been exported as well.

The meeting was also informed number of laboratories had been increased to control pests attacks on different crops with the collaboration of private sectors, 58 types of sugarcane hybrids and lineages had been identified based on DNA sequencing.

Besides, 35 trials of balanced sugarcane nutrition have been conducted as the total production increase during the project was recorded to 5.7 tons per hectare.