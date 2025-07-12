DPP introduce corrective measures to overhaul operations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Under the leadership of Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) has undertaken a series of transformative, corrective, and disciplinary measures over the past six months to overhaul its operations, systems, and regulatory mechanisms.

As part of this reform agenda, the minister directed the initiation of several strategic initiatives, including the launch of NAFSA, upgrading of testing laboratories, and the establishment of a modern institutional infrastructure aligned with global phytosanitary standards.

These reforms are aimed at improving Pakistan’s compliance with international trade requirements and enhancing export competitiveness.

One of the most impactful actions was the revision of import conditions on a scientific basis, resulting in the drastic reduction of unjustified use of Methyl Bromide (MB).

This regulatory shift led to significant cost savings for the import industry—between Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per container—particularly benefiting imports of cotton, grains, pulses, and lentils.

The move was welcomed by industry stakeholders and is being viewed as a landmark step toward rationalized pesticide usage and sustainability.

The minister also took firm action against malpractice. A detailed internal audit revealed that a company was importing Methyl Bromide from a suspicious origin.

Under Minister Hussain’s clear instructions, the DPP undertook rigorous scrutiny, including third-party verification, cross-checking of documents, and allied investigations.

As a result of these efforts, the company’s license was promptly suspended due to violations of regulatory norms, and in coordination with Pakistan Customs, four under-process shipments—valued at approximately $1 million—were successfully intercepted at the port before clearance.

These enforcement actions not only prevented the entry of potentially harmful substances but also sent a strong signal of the Ministry’s zero-tolerance policy against non-compliance and malpractice.

Furthermore, following the minister’s direction of zero tolerance for misconduct, strict disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against those found responsible.

Rana Tanveer Hussain has repeatedly emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity within all attached departments of the Ministry.

The detection and disruption of this high-value scam, along with swift and lawful action, have been widely appreciated by stakeholders and the public.

It reinforces the ministry’s resolve to cleanse the system of inefficiencies, ensure fair competition, and uphold phytosanitary integrity in national and international trade.

The minister reaffirmed that the Ministry of National Food Security & Research will continue to pursue reforms with full force, ensuring that Pakistan’s agricultural and quarantine systems meet global benchmarks, and that no leniency will be shown to those violating the law or compromising the national interest.