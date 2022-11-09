Dar reiterates resolve to provide relief to poor

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday expressed the government’s resolve to provide maximum relief to the poor and support them.

Chairing a follow-up meeting on PM’s relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC), the minister emphasized that the present government was aware of the issues of the masses and providing maximum support to them was its top priority.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood; SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretaries Finance and Industries, MD USC and senior officers, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

The chair was updated on the Prime Minister’s relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items including pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee through USCto facilitate the masses.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive hybrid model consisting on targeted and un-targeted elements to provide maximum relief to the lower strata of the society.

The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting, the statement added.