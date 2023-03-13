Dar directs for expediting implementation of austerity measures

From Ramazan 1st, the office work time has been set from 7.30 am to 2.30 pm and upto 12.30 pm on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): Highlighting the current economic situation in the country, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday directed all the concerned quarters to expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and true spirit without any exception.

The minister was chairing the second meeting of monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar; Advisor the PM on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit- Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira; SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha; federal secretaries and senior officers.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

The committee was informed that implementation on austerity measures has already been started by the respective Ministries/Divisions. It was updated on the status of use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned back by the Cabinet members.

The committee expressed concerns on the non-return of remaining luxury vehicles and directed Cabinet Division for strict implementation of the decision and to get back the luxury vehicles within three days.

It also deliberated on the withdrawal of use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in its letter and spirit.

The meeting expressed serious concerns on the use of SUV/Sedan Cars above 1800 cc by some officers and directed all the authorities to immediate stop the use of all these vehicles by the government officials.

Ministry of Law and Justice was entrusted with the task to approach the Superior Judiciary suggesting implementation of austerity measures in Judiciary and approach Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan regarding use of teleconferences for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The committee was also informed that Ministry of IPC has already approached the provincial governments suggesting implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

The committee also discussed the working timings and decided that new timing for office work will be 7.30 am to 2.30 pm and upto 12.30 pm on Friday starting from first of Ramzan and will be followed in the summer season as per decision of the Cabinet. A notification will be issued accordingly.