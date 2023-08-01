Dar chairs meeting of Steering Committee on Outsourcing of Airports

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on Outsourcing of Airports.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Aviation, CEO Public Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team, government officials and representatives of Civil Aviation Employees Union attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The representatives of Unions of Civil Aviation Employees put forward their concerns on outsourcing of airports especially related to their job security.

The Cabinet Committee listened the issues of the employees and assured them that the government has already taken into consideration all the matters related to the transition of management services and has addressed all the matters put forward by the unions, especially job security.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar extended full support to the employees and reiterated that the government will not leave any vagueness in the process of outsourcing and everything will be taken care of with full consideration about the employees and their future.

The team of representatives of all Unions of employees of Civil Aviation thanked the Finance Minister for his support and cooperation.