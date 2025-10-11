Customs seizes smuggled goods in Joint operation with Sindh Rangers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Customs Enforcement Karachi, in a joint operation with Sindh Rangers, seized a large quantity of smuggled goods during a successful anti-smuggling operation at Jodia Bazar.

The raid led to the recovery of foreign-origin smuggled goods, including 2,320 packets of foreign-origin cigarettes, 9,620 kilograms of betel nuts, 140 packets of foreign-origin Niswar, and 3,485 kilograms of foreign-origin cutch block, said a news release.

The recovered items have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

This operation reflects FBR’s continued commitment to curb smuggling, and safeguard the national economy.