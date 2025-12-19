Customs seizes nine NCP vehicles, smuggled goods worth Rs121.6 mln

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Collectorate of Enforcement Quetta successfully seized nine (09) Non-Custom-Paid (NCP) vehicles along with smuggled goods with an estimated value of Rs121.6 million.

The seized goods includes assorted brand of cigarettes, gutka, Chinese salt, and betel nuts, said a news release.

The operation was carried out at Rakhni with the support of FC North and Loralai Police, following credible intelligence and directives for strict enforcement against NCP vehicles and smuggled goods.

All seized vehicles and goods have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969 have been initiated. Further investigations are ongoing.

The FBR reaffirms its commitment to stringent enforcement against smuggling, illegal trade, and NCP vehicles.