Friday, December 19, 2025
HomeBusinessCustoms seizes nine NCP vehicles, smuggled goods worth Rs121.6 mln
Business

Customs seizes nine NCP vehicles, smuggled goods worth Rs121.6 mln

2
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Collectorate of Enforcement Quetta successfully seized nine (09) Non-Custom-Paid (NCP) vehicles along with smuggled goods with an estimated value of Rs121.6 million.
The seized goods includes assorted brand of cigarettes, gutka, Chinese salt, and betel nuts, said a news release.
The operation was carried out at Rakhni with the support of FC North and Loralai Police, following credible intelligence and directives for strict enforcement against NCP vehicles and smuggled goods.
All seized vehicles and goods have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969 have been initiated. Further investigations are ongoing.
The FBR reaffirms its commitment to stringent enforcement against smuggling, illegal trade, and NCP vehicles.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan