Sunday, December 14, 2025
HomeBusinessCustoms seizes methamphetamine, foreign liquor of worth $132 mln
Business

Customs seizes methamphetamine, foreign liquor of worth $132 mln

8
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Gadani has foiled a major smuggling attempt near Gadani, Balochistan, resulting in the seizure of contraband with an estimated international market value of $132 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 37 billion.
A joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation conducted by the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Gadani has successfully seized  500 kilograms of Methamphetamine (ICE) and 3,500 bottles of foreign liquor, said a news release.
Acting on precise and actionable intelligence, the joint team intercepted the illicit consignments during coordinated maritime operations.
The foreign liquor was being smuggled into Pakistan through international sea routes, while the narcotics consignment was intended for an international destination.
Following the successful interception, the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Gadani formally assumed custody of the seized contraband during a ceremony held at the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Headquarters in Karachi, in accordance with legal procedures.
The operation was conducted under the coordination framework of the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC), reflecting enhanced inter-agency cooperation, effective intelligence sharing, and swift operational response.
This successful counter-narcotics operation underscores the vigilance, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, and the FBR to preventing the misuse of Pakistan’s maritime domain for smuggling and other unlawful activities.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan