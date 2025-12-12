Customs seizes gold, silver worth over Rs. 306 million at international airports

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Pakistan Customs has seized the gold and silver valued at over Rs 306 million during the first five month of the current fiscal year 2025-26 at at international airports across the country.

Customs confiscated 234.133 tolas (2.73 kg) of gold and 30,785 tolas (359 kg) of silver, valued at Rs 100.67 million and Rs 205.67 million respectively, according to a news release.

A significant surge has been observed in silver smuggling incidents. Silver imports remain strictly regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Commerce.

Market assessments indicate that silver — once considered the ‘poor man’s gold’ — has witnessed its price more than double in the past ten months, outperforming gold in percentage returns. This sharp rise has fuelled attempts to smuggle silver into the country.

FBR reiterates its firm resolve to safeguard the national economy by curbing smuggling and preventing its detrimental impacts.