Customs seizes contraband goods worth Rs. 317 mln in multiple anti-smuggling operation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Quetta, continuing its sustained drive against smuggling, has conducted multiple successful anti-smuggling operations, resulting in the seizure of contraband goods worth Rs. 317 million.

In an intelligence-based operation (IBO), carried out in coordination with Quetta Police, Customs Enforcement seized 508 cartons (25,400 sticks) of assorted branded smuggled cigarettes, said a news release.

The assessed value of the seized cigarettes is Rs. 200 million.

The contraband was recovered following meticulous surveillance and examination in strict compliance with prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In separate operations, Customs Enforcement Quetta also seized a large quantity of smuggled mobile phones and 13 Non-Custom-Paid (NCP) vehicles, with a combined assessed value of Rs. 117 million.

All seized items have been taken into official custody, and further legal proceedings are being initiated under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969.

The FBR reaffirms its unwavering commitment to curb smuggling and illicit trade to safeguard the national economy.