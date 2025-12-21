Customs recovers 64,578 liters smuggled Iranian oil, vehicle of worth Rs 36.5m

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): In a major intelligence-based operation, Customs Enforcement Karachi has recovered 64,578 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel and petrol valued at approximately Rs. 16.5 million and seized a Mazda vehicle worth around Rs. 20 million, bringing the total value of seizure to Rs. 36.5 million at Northern By-Pass Karachi.

Acting on the directions of Chief Collector Customs Enforcement Islamabad Basit Maqsood Abbasi and Collector of Customs Enforcement Karachi Moin Wani, a team of the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO), led by Assistant Collector Bisma Noor Jatoi, conducted the operation on Saturday evening, said a news release on Sunday.

During the operation, Customs teams raided five illegal dumping points operating under the guise of petrol pumps. The seized Mazda vehicle, fitted with a specially fabricated box for transportation of petroleum products was found unloading Iranian diesel.

All recovered petroleum products were shifted to the Customs warehouse for measurement through dip.

The Federal Board of Revenue reaffirms its commitment to curbing smuggling, protecting the national economy, and ensuring fair market practices through strict enforcement against illicit trade.