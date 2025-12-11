Customs Quetta seizes smuggled diesel, prime movers worth Rs. 190 mln in major crackdown

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Customs Enforcement Quetta has seized 275,000 litres of smuggled diesel and two prime movers, together valued at Rs. 190 million, in two major anti-smuggling operations conducted in and around the city.

A total of 11 diesel-laden vehicles were intercepted during the coordinated raids, said a news release here on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence from the Collector of Customs Enforcement Quetta, enforcement teams, supported by other law enforcement agencies, carried out targeted actions that successfully disrupted significant smuggling attempts involving diesel transportation and heavy vehicles.

The seized diesel, trucks, and prime movers have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969 are now underway.

These operations form a key component of the Collectorate’s intensified enforcement drive to curb smuggling and dismantle illegal trade networks across the region.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has commended the Quetta Enforcement team and reiterated its unwavering commitment to combating smuggling, illicit trade, and all forms of unlawful economic activity.