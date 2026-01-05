Customs foils an attempt to smuggle Marijuana worth Rs.42 mln at Karachi Airport

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):Collectorate of Customs (Airports), Karachi, Air Cargo Control Unit (ACCU), has successfully foiled a major attempt to smuggle 2.26 kg marijuana worth Rs.42 million into Pakistan.

During routine scrutiny at the Immediate Clearance Group (ICG), Karachi, customs officials intercepted a suspicious parcel arriving from the United States of America, said a news release here on Monday.

The consignment was falsely declared as containing “documents”. Upon thorough examination, the parcel was found to be concealing approximately 2.26 kilograms (gross weight) of Marijuana.

The seized narcotics, deceitfully packed inside a box to evade detection, have an estimated market value of Rs.42 million.

The timely action by Customs officers prevented the illicit consignment from entering the domestic market. Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant provisions of the law.

The FBR reiterates its unwavering commitment to curb smuggling through all channels, including international mail and cargo, to safeguard society and uphold the rule of law.