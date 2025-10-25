Customs enforcement Quetta foils attempt to smuggle crystal ice worth billions of rupees

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) Noshki, Quetta has recovery over 300 kg of Ice (Methamphetamine) worth approximately Rs18.67 billion.

According to a received here on Saturday, under the directions of Assistant Collector FEU Noshki, the staff of FEU Noshki stopped a Hino truck coming from Taftan towards Quetta.

Upon thorough search of the vehicle, a modified fuel tank fitted beneath the rear body of the truck was discovered.

The detailed examination of the subject fuel tank led to the recovery of suspicious goods contained in the boxes covered with plastic bags.

Two people present in the vehicle could not provide any satisfactory answer pertaining to the commodity / substance.

Upon inquiry by the staff, they introduced themselves namely Babul s/o Dil Murad, Resident of Hoshab Tehsil Kech Turabat, District Kech (driver) and Amin Baloch s/o Hussain, Resident of Hoshab Tehsil Kech Turabat, District, Kech.

The staff of FEU Noshki brought the boxes and vehicle inside the FEU premises and examination of the boxes yielded the recovery of 300 kg of narcotics, crystal or Ice (Methamphetamine).

The cost of seized truck and narcotics amount to approximately Rs18.67 billion. The FIR has been lodged along with the arrest of two individuals and further investigation is underway.