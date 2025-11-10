Customs enforcement foils smuggling attempt, seizes fabric worth millions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Karachi, in coordination with Sindh Rangers and Police, has foiled a large-scale attempt to smuggle foreign-origin fabric worth millions of rupees.

Acting on credible intelligence a joint operation was conducted on the intervening night of November 9 and 10, 2025, under the supervision of Assistant Collector (ASO) Bisma Noor Jatoi, said a news release on Monday.

The enforcement teams raided multiple warehouses at Tariq Road, Karachi, where substantial quantities of smuggled fabric were illegally stored.

The operation faced violent resistance from a mob of around 200 to 300 individuals who resorted to stone-pelting, setting empty trucks on fire, and attempting to obstruct official proceedings.

Despite the tense and violent situation, the joint teams of Pakistan Customs, Rangers, and Police maintained discipline and professionalism, ensuring the safe and successful completion of the operation.

During the operation, 22 Mazda trucks and a 40-foot container loaded with smuggled fabric have been seized. The confiscated goods, valued in crores of rupees, have been shifted to the ASO warehouse for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969.

An FIR has also been lodged at the Ferozabad Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against those arrested and other unidentified persons involved in the violent resistance.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has lauded the Karachi Enforcement team for its successful action and appreciated the assistance of Sindh Rangers and Police in curbing smuggling.

The FBR reiterated its firm commitment to combat smuggling, safeguard national revenue, and promote lawful trade across Pakistan.