CPI inflation remains in single digit at 9% in September

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, remained in single digit by witnessing an increase of 9 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.1% in September 2021 as compared to increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 1.5% in September 2020.

The urban CPI inflation increased by 9.1% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.3% in the previous month and 7.7% in September 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.0% in September 2021 as compared to increase of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.3% in September 2020.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 8.8% on year-on-year basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.4% in the previous month and 11.1% in September 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.3% in September 2021 as compared to increase of 0.7% in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in September 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 16.6% in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 15.9% a month earlier and an increase of 12.0% in September 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.7% in September 2021 as compared to increase of 0.7% a month earlier and an increase of 2.1% in September 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index based inflation on YoY basis increased by 19.6% in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.1% a month earlier and an increase of 4.3% in September 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.2% in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.2% a month earlier and an increase of 1.0% in corresponding month i.e. September 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 6.4% on (YoY) basis in September, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.3% in the previous month and 5.5% in September, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in September, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.2% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2020.

The rural core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 6.2% on (YoY) basis in September, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.2% in the previous month and 7.8% in September, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in September, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 8.7% on (YoY) basis in September, 2021 as compared to 7.8% in the previous month and 7.1% in September, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in September, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean increased by 8.2% on (YoY) basis in September, 2021 as compared to 7.8% in the previous month and by 10.0% in September, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2% in September, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2020.