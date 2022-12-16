CPEC SEZs’ progress to be expedited: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Minster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal vowed on Friday that the development process on Special Economic Zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be accelerated.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on implementation status of CPEC projects.

The meeting was held here at the Ministry of Planning and Development that was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Tariq Fatemi, officials from Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Energy, Communication, Commerce, Aviation; Board of Investment, Embassy of Pakistan – Beijing, National Highway Authority,tTransport department – Government of Punjab, LESCO, National Highway Authority, CEO, CPPAG, Islamabad ; and CEO, KPEZDMC, Peshawar.

While referring the Prime Minister’s visit of China and 11th Joint Coordination Comittee ( JCC ), the Minister for Planning and Develooment observed that the PM’s visit of China and 11th JCC have breathed a new lease of life in CPEC.

The Minister directed the concerned departments and Ministries to ensure review progress on the implementation of the decisions taken in the 11th JCC meeting .

Minister directed the concerned officials to expedite the development process on 1000 Acre Islamabad Special Economic Zone while also directing the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing to follow up the matters pertaining to CPEC projects.

Minister expressed displeasure over the inaction on the part of concerned departments on matters concerning the uninterrupted power supply to Orange Line Project .