Cotton cultivated on over 112,000 acres of land so far in Faisalabad:Commissioner

FAISALABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Divisional Commissioner, Maryam Khan said that early cotton cultivation drive was accelerated to achieve a set target of 120,000 acres across the division.

So far, cotton cultivated on over 112,000 acres of land in the district.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday,she reviewed the progress of the drive and issued strict instructions to the agriculture extension department to ensure 100 percent completion of the cultivation target within next couple of days.

“No fabricated or estimated data regarding the cultivation area would be accepted under any circumstances”, she warned and stressed the need of accurate reporting.

She directed all Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor the progress in their respective districts.

She also urged the teams of agriculture extension department and crop reporting service to remain present in the field to assist the farmers throughout the cultivation process.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, Director Agriculture Extension Khalid Mehmood and officials from the Crop Reporting Service were present in the meeting, while Deputy Commissioners Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot attended it through video link.