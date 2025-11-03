Cottage industry delegation visits LCCI

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):A delegation of traders associated with the cottage industry, led by Ghulam Sarwar Malik, here Monday visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and congratulated President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, and Vice President Khurram Lodhi.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Aamir Ali, Firdous Nisar, Syed Hassan Ali, and former Executive Committee Member Zeeshan Sohail Malik were present at the occasion. The delegation included Muhammad Ali Butt, Sabghatullah, Saif-ur-Rehman, Mazhar Iqbal, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Rizwan, Waseem, Haji Barkat Munir, Kashif, Haji Ameen, Syed Nisar, Farooq Azad, Dr. Munawar, and many representatives from various markets.

Speaking at the event, LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said that the cottage industry is the backbone of Pakistan’s economic growth. This sector not only generates large employment opportunities but also holds great potential to enhance exports. He emphasized that the SME and cottage sector needs financial support, simplified taxation, access to modern technology, and marketing support to become globally competitive.

He added that the Lahore Chamber will continue to strongly advocate for the SME sector at all relevant forums for the development of trade and industry in the country.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik and other delegation members appreciated the Chamber’s efforts, stating that the Lahore Chamber has always highlighted the issues of small businesses and local industries. They expressed hope that the current leadership will take more concrete measures for the uplift of the cottage and SME sector.