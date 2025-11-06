Coordinator to PM on Commerce meets high-level Dutch investors delegation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP):Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan held a meeting with a high-level delegation from Bedding house and Invest International (The Netherlands), to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation in sustainable textiles, circular economy initiatives, and investment partnerships.

The delegation was led by Ms. Henriëtte van Beynum, CEO of Bedding house, accompanied by Mr. Boudewijn Mol, Director, and Ms. Sandra Bruinse, Impact and ESG Advisor at Invest International, said a release issued here on Thursday.

The Coordinator to Prime Minister warmly welcomed the delegation and appreciated the Netherlands’ role as Pakistan’s second-largest export market in the European Union and fifth globally, noting the steady growth of bilateral trade.

He commended Bedding house for its long-standing sourcing relationship with Pakistan’s textile sector, which currently exceeds €30 million annually, and for its commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and circular textile practices.

The Coordinator welcomed Beddinghouse’s decision to establish a permanent sourcing office in Pakistan, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in the country’s textile sector and skilled workforce.

He assured full facilitation from the Ministry of Commerce and related institutions to support this initiative. Mr. Khan highlighted that Pakistan’s certification, compliance, and labor rights frameworks are not only aligned with EU market standards but are also a national priority to ensure responsible and sustainable production.

During the meeting, discussions focused on sustainability and circularity in textile production, including Beddinghouse’s plan to launch a pilot project on textile waste reuse in collaboration with a local enterprise. The company aims to transfer technology, strengthen supplier partnerships, and enhance traceability in the value chain through its local presence.

Mr. Khan emphasized that Pakistan and the Netherlands share a common vision of promoting environmentally responsible growth and innovation.

He invited Invest International to explore co-financing models and partnerships in recycling, renewable energy for industrial use, and capacity-building initiatives within Pakistan’s textile sector.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to building a sustainable, circular textile ecosystem that not only enhances bilateral trade and investment but also contributes to job creation, technology transfer, and environmental stewardship.

The meeting concluded with mutual appreciation and optimism for strengthening Pakistan–Netherlands economic ties, advancing sustainability goals, and positioning Pakistan as a leading hub for ethical and circular textile production in the region.