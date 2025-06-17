Commerce Ministry launches nationwide Consultative drive to reform ‘Trade Organization Rules, 2013’

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): The Ministry of Commerce has launched a nationwide campaign of awareness and consultative sessions aimed at updating the Trade Organizations Rules (TOR), 2013.

In a major stride towards modernizing Pakistan’s trade governance and aligning it with contemporary economic realities, the Ministry of Commerce has launched a nationwide campaign of awareness and consultative sessions aimed at updating the Trade Organizations Rules (TOR), 2013, said a release issued on Tuesday.

This landmark initiative, being undertaken under the direct guidance of the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, reflects the government’s commitment to forging a transparent, inclusive, and future-ready regulatory framework.

Speaking about the initiative, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of engaging the business community directly in shaping the rules that govern them.

“For more than a decade, the Trade Organizations Rules remained unchanged, leading to rising litigation, weakening corporate governance, and diminishing the influence of trade bodies in national policymaking,” said the Minister. “This consultative process is a golden opportunity for stakeholders to not just raise their voices but to become co-authors of a regulatory framework that mirrors Pakistan’s economic ambitions.”

The Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO), operating under the Ministry of Commerce, has embarked on this transformative exercise in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The reform agenda is not just about revising legal text but ushering in a new era of corporate transparency, digital compliance, electoral accountability, and gender inclusion. With more than 300 licensed chambers and associations forming the backbone of Pakistan’s trade landscape, the move is expected to enhance trust between the state and business entities—one of the core objectives highlighted by the Minister.

“This is not a cosmetic update; it is a comprehensive overhaul rooted in our vision of participatory governance and economic democratization,” Jam Kamal Khan added. “We are embedding international best practices, supporting the digital economy, and fostering a regulatory environment where even the smallest voices can shape the biggest policies.”

The initiative aligns with Pakistan’s commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 16 (Strong Institutions). Special emphasis is being placed on institutional alignment with the amended Trade Organizations Act, 2013 and the Companies Act, 2017, under which trade organizations are registered as Section 42 companies.

The DGTO has also ensured that voices from remote and resource-constrained areas will be heard through a hybrid model, allowing online participation from stakeholders unable to attend in person.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh welcomed the initiative, stating,“This is a vital exercise to bring clarity, consistency, and unity in our trade governance. I commend the DGTO and appreciate the Ministry of Commerce for taking all trade bodies on board to co-create a regulatory environment that facilitates, rather than restricts, growth.”

In a country striving to realize its URAAN national economic transformation plan, the reform of TOR 2013 marks a significant shift in how the business-state relationship is defined. Rather than a top-down approach, this inclusive and consultative strategy places trust, participation, and accountability at the heart of policy reform.

Through this bold and timely initiative, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his team have reaffirmed their vision of a progressive Pakistan, where policy is not just made for the people but with the people.