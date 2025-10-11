Commerce minister Showcases “Real Balochistan” at tourism festival

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday Showcased the “Real Balochistan” at Islamabad Tourism Festival and urges internal investment and national unity through Culture.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said that it is time to show the “real and vibrant Balochistan” to the world—one that is patriotic, culturally rich, and full of potential, said a release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking at the ongoing Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival at Lok Virsa, Islamabad, the Minister emphasized that promoting Balochistan’s beauty, heritage, and hospitality through tourism and internal investment will strengthen national unity and reshape perceptions about the province.

He highlighted that the people of Balochistan are deeply patriotic and love Pakistan, adding that the province should not be defined by isolated negative incidents but by its rich traditions, culture, and hospitality.

“It’s very important to showcase to the world the positive image of Balochistan,” he said, stressing that internal tourism and investment can drive economic growth and build stronger interprovincial harmony. “When you invest in your own people, the world will come to you,” he added.

Nawabzada Mir Muhammad Zarain Khan Magsi, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture & Tourism (and Law & Parliamentary Affairs) for Balochistan, said the festival aims to project the “true image” of Balochistan through its folk music, crafts, traditional cuisine, tourism exhibits, and cultural performances.

He added that this initiative would not only promote tourism but also strengthen cultural diplomacy and interprovincial harmony.

Organized by the Balochistan Department of Culture and Tourism, the three-day festival features traditional art, crafts, music, food stalls, and tourism displays that showcase the province’s diversity and natural beauty.

Organizers believe the event will promote peace, prosperity, and a more positive image of Balochistan—both nationally and globally.