Commerce Minister for enhancing bilateral trade with Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties with Vietnam, with a focus on boosting local trade and increasing the exports from the country.

In a televised massage from Vietnam, the minster said that the trade volume of Vietnam was recorded at $ 800 billion, which was expected to reach $1 trillion soon, adding that the expansion of trade offers an opportunity to Pakistan for further enhance its exports to Vietnam.

The Prime Minister had assigned a task to explore the mechanism for enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam, besides following its model to promote and develop value addition to increase exports from the country, he added.

It is worth mentioning here tha the Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan is currently on a four-day (9-12 July, 2025) official visit to Vietnam making the first high-level ministerial vist during last 15 years.

Jam Kamal Khan said that under the special directions of Prime Minister, the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Officer of the Embassy of Pakistan in Vietnam work hard to revive and further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation between both the countries to promote trade and investment cooperation.

The minister said that a joint technical committee, which was formed many years ago was also revived in order to enhance bilateral trade and investment between both the countries.

Commerce Minister further informed that Pakistan and Vietnam were keen to enhance bilateral trade and investment, adding that both the countries would enhance business to business interaction to explore the areas of potential investment.

He said that the Vietnam was also keen in exporting intermediate industrial goods and raw materials to Pakistan, adding that a roadmap devised to promote and develop bilateral trade and investment relations between both the countries.

Besides, the minister said that discussions were also held to focusing sectoral cooperation for mutual benefit and trade promotions, adding that a business delegation of Vietnam will visit Pakistan soon to explore the trade and investment opportunities.

The minister expressed the optimism that the outcomes of his recent visit would help to further strengthen and develop bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Vietnam, besides augmenting the volume of trade between both the countries.