Commerce minister emphasizes quality enhancement, export Competitiveness in Citrus Sector

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has underscored the government’s strong commitment to improving Pakistan’s agricultural exports through value addition, innovation, and quality enhancement — particularly in the citrus sector.

The Minister stated that citrus, especially Kinnow mandarin, holds a vital place in Pakistan’s export portfolio, and regaining its competitive position in global markets is a key priority for the Ministry of Commerce,said a release issued here on Saturday.

“Our focus is on strengthening the entire value chain — from farm to foreign markets — by promoting modern agricultural practices, ensuring compliance with international standards, and improving logistics infrastructure,” he said.

He was speaking in reference to the recent participation of the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) at the Agri Expo Sargodha (October 7–8), where PHDEC organized a technical workshop titled “Enhancing Citrus Quality and Export Competitiveness: Pest and Disease Control Measures, Harvest and Post-Harvest Management, and Effective Logistics Solutions.”

The workshop attracted a large number of citrus growers, exporters, and researchers. Experts from the Citrus Research Institute (CRI), Sargodha, shared detailed guidance on pest and disease control, harvest techniques, and post-harvest management aimed at improving fruit quality and reducing export losses.

PHDEC also distributed Urdu-language citrus booklets to help farmers adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and modern orchard management techniques.

To facilitate smooth and temperature-controlled exports, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) presented its reefer container transport solutions and logistics plans for the upcoming citrus season starting in December.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, noting that “partnerships between farmers, exporters, and government institutions are crucial for building a strong, competitive, and sustainable horticulture export base. Pakistan has the natural potential, and now we must focus on quality, consistency, and global competitiveness.”

PHDEC reaffirmed its commitment to continue working under the Ministry of Commerce to strengthen Pakistan’s citrus value chain and ensure that the country’s agricultural exports meet international quality standards and market expectations.