Commerce Minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss issues relating bilateral economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday discussed issues relating to strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, said a press release issued here.

The Chinese ambassador was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Yang Guangyuan and Xu Hangtian, both Minister Counselors; Wang Cun, Second Secretary; Zhang Datuo, Third Secretary; Liu Lezhen, Yang Dapeng and . Wang Jingjiu,Attaché.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jiang expressed appreciation for the Government of Pakistan’s recent economic reforms and policy initiatives.

He lauded the country’s robust economic recovery, highlighting significant improvements in key macroeconomic indicators such as increased GDP growth, declining inflation, and growing investor confidence.

He also commended the leadership of the Prime Minister for steering Pakistan’s economy toward renewed stability and sustainable development.

The two sides engaged in a constructive dialogue centered on enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

They reviewed the current trajectory of Pakistan-China economic relations and explored opportunities to further strengthen the ties.

Special emphasis was placed on advancing cooperation in emerging sectors.

Both parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to fostering deeper economic integration, promoting sustainable trade

practices, and facilitating the exchange of goods, services, and expertise.

They agreed to maintain close coordination and regular exchanges at all levels to ensure effective implementation of ongoing initiatives and to identify new areas of collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of promoting inclusive growth, regional connectivity, and long-term prosperity for both nations.