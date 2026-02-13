Commerce Minister calls for engineering-Led industrial transformation at NUTECH

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need for aligning academia with industry and preparing Pakistan for the fast-evolving global technological landscape, while addressing a gathering at National University of Technology (NUTECH) as the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by senior faculty members, students, industry representatives and policymakers. Senator Nauman Wazir also addressed the audience and highlighted the importance of innovation-driven growth and policy consistency for sustainable industrial development,said a release issued here on Friday.

In his keynote address, Jam Kamal Khan underlined that the world is undergoing an unprecedented technological transformation driven by artificial intelligence, data analytics, quantum computing, automation and digital platforms. He stated that nations that invest in engineering, research and technical human capital are shaping the future global economy.

“Technology is no longer optional; it is foundational,” the Minister said, adding that a single smartphone today empowers individuals with access to global knowledge. He observed that artificial intelligence tools are transforming decision-making, research, governance and business models, and Pakistan must position itself proactively within this emerging AI-driven ecosystem.

Drawing international comparisons, the Commerce Minister noted that countries that prioritized engineering and technical skills at scale have rapidly advanced in industrial competitiveness. He cited the rise of technology-based manufacturing economies and stressed that Pakistan must strengthen its engineering base, technical institutions and industry-academia collaboration to remain competitive.

He further highlighted the global expansion of data centers, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, explaining that the future economy will depend heavily on energy efficiency, semiconductors, critical minerals, and high-skilled engineers. Referring to Pakistan’s mineral resources — including copper and rare earth elements — he said the country holds significant untapped potential that must be strategically utilized through modern technology and policy reforms.

The Minister stressed that policy frameworks must evolve with technological change. “Reforms cannot be delayed,” he said, comparing economic reform to timely medical intervention — warning that postponement increases long-term costs. He emphasized governance reforms, industrial modernization, agricultural transformation, and digital policy upgrades as essential pillars for national progress.

Addressing students directly, Jam Kamal Khan urged them to look beyond traditional career paths and prepare for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, industrial automation, e-commerce, data science, and advanced engineering systems. He encouraged universities to focus on practical skills, incubation platforms, startup support and industry-linked research.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating innovation ecosystems, supporting startups, and strengthening collaboration between academia, industry and policymakers. “If government, universities, industry and youth move in one direction, Pakistan can achieve technological and industrial advancement within a short span of time,” he said.

Senator Nauman Wazir, in his remarks, appreciated NUTECH’s role in promoting technical education and emphasized that innovation, skills development and policy stability are critical to Pakistan’s economic future. He called for stronger institutional linkages and sustained investment in research and development.

The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to the Chief Guest and other distinguished participants.

