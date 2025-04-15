28.2 C
Business

Commerce Minister applauds TDAP’s role at overseas Pakistanis Convention

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) pavilion,rat the 1st Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025.
In the TDAP Pavilion, he praised the organization’s significant contributions to trade promotion and diaspora engagement, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The minister commended TDAP’s initiatives in creating outsourcing opportunities from Pakistan, highlighting their role in strengthening the country’s export potential and economic outreach through global Pakistani communities.
