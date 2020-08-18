CNPC provides US$100,000 to MinNFS&R for controlling locust

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), a state-owned Chinese company on Tuesday provided US$100,000 to Ministry of National Food Security and Research in order to strengthen its efforts against desert locust.

The cheque of US$100,000 was handed over to the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam in ceremony which was also attended by Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing and Dr Gu Wenliang, Agriculture Counselor/Second Secretary from the Chinese Embassy.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Fakhar Imam acknowledged the existence of expanding friendly relations between the two friendly countries.

Agriculture is the major avenue wherein the two sides may cooperate to expand their economic relations, he said added.

The minister expressed gratitude to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for their gracious donation of US$ 100,000 to fight locust in Pakistan. He recalled sincere cooperation and support of the Chinese Government earlier provided to supplement efforts of the Government of Pakistan for controlling locust in Pakistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam also thanked for provision of 12 drones for locust control activities by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China6 to our Mission in Beijing.

Federal Minister said that the two sides have actively perused agriculture cooperation during the Second Meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agricultural Cooperation held on April 24, 2020 via video link.

Imam said that China has established its agricultural Universities on modern lines with international research standards that are producing significant number of experts and scientists every year.

Chinese cooperation will be appreciated for capacity building of Pakistani scientists and students in various fields of agriculture.

He added that technology transfer is one of the most important priority areas of the government to transform traditional agriculture sector into an advance and modernized sector based on Good Agriculture Practices (GAP). Establishment of Demonstration Centers for Chinese Agricultural Technologies and Equipments will be a landmark step in this direction.

He appreciated the enormous achievements of China in the area of Agricultural researchand development and said that Pakistan will like to learn from the Chinese experience in all walks of agriculture including crops, horticulture, livestock and fisheries.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that frequent B-2-B interaction between the private sector enterprises of the two sides is essential for establishment of JVs in the areas like processing of fruits and vegetables, farm machinery and cold chain development.

Chinese companies will be facilitated for B-2-B interaction and JVs at Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC.

China is assisting Pakistan for controlling desert locust in Pakistan as an emergency project.

The Chinese side acceded to the request and provided 300,000 liters of pesticides and 50 sprayer equipment that had worth around USD 4.94 million.

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China also provided medical equipment to Pakistan to continue activities related to desert locust under the ongoing corona virus pandemic.

Department of Plant protection also received equipment including 200 protective suit, 4550 face masks, 200 goggles and 50 pairs of long shoes.