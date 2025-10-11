CMPak advocates high-quality lithium batteries for telecom sites

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): With the widespread application of lithium batteries in the telecommunications industry, lithium battery safety has become a key concern for operators and tower service providers.

Several countries worldwide have established lithium battery safety standards to regulate their safe application. In early 2025, the ITU officially released the “White Paper on Lithium Batteries for Telecom Sites.”

Facing harsh conditions such as high temperature and humidity, and unstable mains power, CMPak in Pakistan is leading research on site power supply PAV and lithium battery safety.

CMPak has implemented lithium batteries in its network on a large scale, and conducted safety tests on lithium batteries in collaboration with the Islamic University laboratory in Pakistan on October 2nd. Industry experts and suppliers were also invited to participate in on-site discussions.

High-quality battery cells are the primary condition for lithium battery safety. The deposition of “dendritic lithium” can easily puncture the battery cell separator, posing a risk of thermal runaway and affecting site safety. To address this risk, CMPak has prepared vacuum and moisture-free testing equipment in advance, and conducted sampling and lithium analysis tests on the existing lithium batteries to make determinations in collaboration with local laboratories.

CMPak will continue to strengthen the high-quality requirements for site power supply and lithium batteries, advocating for the establishment of industry standards for lithium batteries as the entry requirements for site power supply and backup power, ensuring the secure and reliable operation of network security.