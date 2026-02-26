CM Maryam to unveil Orange Line Metro/Tram project for Faisalabad after Eid

FAISALABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz will unveil a major transport initiative for Faisalabad as the 21.3-kilometer Orange Line Metro/Tram project from Faisal Town Jaranwala Road to Tahir Pura Jhang Road moves toward groundbreaking immediately after Eid.

Member of Punjab Mass Transit Authority and former Chief Secretary Punjab Captain (Retired) Zahid Saeed along with Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on the mega project.

The meeting was informed that the PC-I of Rs.80 billion project has been approved and the Orange Line would feature 21 stations, two depots, six U-turns and operate with 27 metro buses and two trams.

Captain (Retired) Zahid Saeed directed WASA, FESCO, Sui Gas, PHA, Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police and PTCL to conduct surveys and submit demand notices within 10 days for shifting utility services in accordance with the approved alignment.

He emphasized devising a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during construction.

He made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for safety lapses at construction sites, adding that the Project Management Unit has appointed a Health and Safety Officer to monitor compliance.

Ensuring safe excavation practices would remain a top priority throughout the development phase, he added.

The meeting was told that maximum relief would be provided to the citizens during construction.

The measures including regular water sprinkling to control dust, installation of proper lighting and signboards, and shifting of trees through modern technology without cutting them would be implemented to minimize inconvenience.

Zahid Saeed said that the Orange Line Metro/Tram service would provide a major commuting facility to thousands of daily passengers, significantly improving urban mobility in the city.

He directed that residents along the route must be informed in advance about any temporary suspension of utility services during relocation work.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, officers of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, and representatives of relevant departments attended the meeting.