Close liaison between FCCI, TUSDEC imperative to produce high quality products: Dr Sajjad Arshad

FAISALABAD, Feb 01 (APP):Close collaboration and liaison between Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Technology Upgradation & Skill Development Company (TUSDEC) is imperative for technology up-gradation to produce high quality products of international standards in the sectors of textile, agriculture and foundry, etc., said Acting President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad.

Addressing an awareness session about TUSDEC, he said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad at the global level which is a main source of foreign exchange earnings. “This sector alone is providing 40% jobs to the workforce in Pakistan”, he said and added that other sectors are also making steady progress and needs to be helped out to grow with the technical support of TUSDEC.

He said that the industrial sector is facing multiple problems including costlier energy which has increased the overall cost of production.

Dr Sajjad Arshad appreciated recent steps taken by the government and said that they have successfully reigned in the appreciation of dollars and checked the menace of smuggling.

He said that in order to give a quantum jump to the use of solar panels, the government should cut down the interest rate for this specific purpose from 18% to 1-2%.

The Acting President remarked that FDI, exports and foreign remittances are imperative for economic growth.

He said, We must equip the youth with practical and high-end technologies,” and urged the TUSDEC to take practical steps for technological up-gradation particularly in the industrial city of Faisalabad.

He nominated the Secretary General FCCI as focal person to collaborate between TUSDEC and FCCI. TUSDEC should establish at least two centers in Faisalabad relating to technical textile and value addition of agriculture products. Faisalabad needs waterless dyeing technology and TUSDEC should take practical steps for this purpose, he added.

Madam Sadia Masood Director Technology Upgradation presented a documentary about the facilities and services offered by the TUSDEC.

She said that it is quite different from TEVTA as it focuses only on technological upgradation. She said that she would take serious steps to upgrade the industrial sector of Faisalabad.

Former President FCCI Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Ayub Sabir, Khadim Hussain Maan, Shafique Hussain Shah, Mian Ashfaq Ashraf and Muhammad Tayyab took part in the question-answer session.

Later, the Acting President Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Madam Sadia Masood who also reciprocated by presenting TUSDEC related literature to Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli.