Climate-resilient agriculture imperative for agrarian development: Experts

FAISALABAD, Jul 14 (APP): Agricultural experts have stressed the need to enhance efforts for climate-resilient agriculture in order to fight against climate changes and water scarcity like issues which are hampering the agrarian development.

They were speaking at the inaugural session of four-week workshop on Finance Administration Management and e-Governance arranged by the Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC), University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The training was mandatory for the promotion of the officers of the Punjab Agriculture Department. A total of 65 officers from Agri Research wing are taking part at the training of 30th batch of this program.

On the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, foolproof arrangements were ensured for the participants, the officers of the agriculture department.

Director PTSDC Dr Waqas Wakil said the agriculture sector is backbone of our economy. He said that adaptation of latest agricultural practices is essential to meet the demands of ever-growing population.

He said that being the agricultural country, the agricultural sector was directly linked to the poverty alleviation. He said that such training programs not only equip departmental officers with essential skills but also enable them to enhance working for ensuring national food security.

He said that the center is currently offering 250 short courses with a particular focus on agriculture, livestock, and rural development.

Dr Nazar Hussain said that PTSDC has already provided training to over 11,000 individuals since its inception.

The officials from Agriculture Department also spoke the occasion.