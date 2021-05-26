ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP) The Challenge Fashion Group, a Chinese company has vowed to expand its business under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan which would create over 20,000 jobs for locals, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Wednesday.

He said the Chinese investor had already established a textile factory in Lahore which was a huge export oriented unit.

In his tweet, the Chairman said the textile factory being run by the Chinese Challenge Fashion Group had produced over 5000 jobs for local people.

During his visit to the factory in Lahore on Tuesday, Asim Bajwa had expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the unit of international standard saying that the owner of the company was now keen to establish a separate Special Economic Zone in Pakistan that would be exclusively an export oriented zone and all the goods produced by that SEZ would be exported to other countries.

He said a number of Chinese investors were lined up for investment in Pakistan’s industrial sector and soon all would be accommodated. He said this was the model for new SEZs which would boost the industrial output and exports.