China’s Xinjiang pipeline enterprise eyes cooperation with Pakistan

BEIJING, Sept 29 (APP): A prominent oil and gas pipeline component manufacturer in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region has expressed an interest in deepening collaboration with Pakistan.

This revelation came from Zhou ShanZheng, the company’s deputy general manager, while responding to a question by China Economic Net (CEN) reporter during a press interaction at Alashankou.

Strategically positioned at the Alashankou Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Xinbo Pipeline currently has 40% of its products supplying the domestic market, and the remaining 60% finds its market in Central Asian nations, in line with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the deputy general manager said.

“We have signed a deal with Kazakhstan to deliver 30,000 tons of pipelines annually,” revealed Zhou, adding that orders from Uzbekistan are also on the rise.

Zhou noted, the export-oriented growth is facilitated by multiple incentives and supporting policies at the bonded area, including streamlined export processes, tax breaks and financial assistance.

Despite its primary focus on the Central Asian nations, the pipeline component manufacturer also sees potential in cooperation with Pakistan. As Pakistan witnesses a growing demand for pipelines, “we can offer essential pipeline components to them,” the deputy general manager said.