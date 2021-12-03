China supports Pakistan’s efforts in timely completion of CPEC: Envoy

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday said China was committed to work with Pakistan to promote high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in timely manner.



On his official twitter handle, the envoy said that China highly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his determination and leadership in steering the development of CPEC.



“China will work hard with Pakistan to promote high-quality development of the CPEC in a timely manner, for more benefits of the two peoples”, he added.