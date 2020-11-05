ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-September (2020-21) were recorded at $2763.528 million against the $2292.749 million during July-September (2019-20), showing an increase of 20.53 percent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth $1742.533 million against the imports of $1858.772 million last year, showing negative growth of 6.25 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $592.925 million against the imports of $553.288 million last year, showing growth of 30.72 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $441.924 million against $393.214 million during last year, showing growth of 12.39 percent while the imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $440.388 million against $336.882 million last year, showing increase of 30.72 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Switzerland were recorded at $283.064 million against $123.075 million whereas the imports from Malaysia were recorded at $270.700 million against $217.293 million last year.

During July-September, the imports from Indonesia were recorded at $240.848 million against $256.684 million whereas the imports from South Korea at $231.023 million against $176.834 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Kuwait were recorded at $227.633 million against $284.515 million whereas the imports from Japan stood at $190.055 million against $322.207 million.

Similarly, the imports from Thailand during the period under review were recorded at $174.988 million against $198.812 million while the imports from UK stood at $174.733 million against $184.207 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Oman were recorded at $148.029 million during the current fiscal year compared to $86.888 million last year, whereas the imports from Qatar stood at $137.509 million against $561.502 million.