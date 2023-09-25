China-Pakistan business delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, Sep 25 (APP):A delegation of the China-Pakistan Business Development Council headed by Council President Chen Jian Lu along with Chairman Shafiqur Rehman visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday.

They were also accompanied by Wang Xiaosan, Ms. Li Xin and Ms Lee Wong.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq briefed the delegation on the ongoing activities and future programs of the Chamber.

He said that there were friendly and deep relations between Pakistan and China, adding that the exchange of sector-based information was necessary for further cementing the trade relations.

Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf said that the transfer of technology and industry was necessary for the growth of the sector and added that progress on industrial zones under CPEC should be accelerated.

China-Pakistan Business Development Council President Chen Jian lu and Chairman Shafiqur Rehman said that the purpose of the visit was to increase contacts with the business community and the Chamber of Commerce to pave the way for joint projects.

Issues related to bilateral trade, information and joint projects were discussed in the meeting.

An interactive session was also held where information and scope were shared by relevant sectors including pharmaceuticals, poultry, mining, IT, tourism and agriculture.