China not ban any rice exports from Pakistan: MoC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday clarified that China had not banned rice exports from Pakistan.

The ministry issued clarification on the issue appearing in the media relating to the alleged export ban by China on Pakistani rice as reported by some media channels.

The issue discussed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was that Chinese government was following strict protocol SPS measures including checking import consignments for Covid- 19 virus presence before port clearance, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

It was informed to the Senators in the Committee that Pakistani export consignments of rice were detained for port inspection and detections but were later on release after conformity with the Chinese government protocols.