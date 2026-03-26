Chairman FBR visits KCCI, assures facilitation in tax, trade matters

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Thursday visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and assured facilitation to the business community in tax and trade matters.

The chairman was accompanied by the Member Customs Operations, Chief Collector Customs Appraisement (South), and Chief Commissioner LTO (Karachi), said a news release.

During the meeting, senior representatives of KCCI gave a comprehensive briefing outlining the challenges currently faced by Karachi’s business community encompassing both policy and operational aspects.

Key topics raised included timely processing of tax refunds, issues related to super tax installments, and other procedural bottlenecks impacting business operations.

The Chairman FBR directed the Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) and the Chief Collector Customs Appraisement (South) to prioritize and expedite the resolution of these issues.

This directive reflects Chairman FBR’s commitment to addressing legitimate concerns of the business community and ensuring smoother operational processes for local enterprises.

FBR primarily oversees the implementation and operational aspects of tax administration. During the meeting, the Chairman FBR assured KCCI representatives that all concerns raised would be carefully examined and resolved.

He further instructed IRS and Customs officials in Karachi to conduct a comprehensive review and provide timely, effective responses to the issues identified for alleviation of difficulties encountered by the local business community.

The Chairman emphasized that all legitimate tax refund claims will be processed efficiently, subject to due process and compliance with codal requirements, thereby supporting improved liquidity for businesses.

He also reaffirmed that while FBR remains committed to facilitating taxpayers and addressing genuine concerns, all due taxes will be collected strictly in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the Chairman underscored the organization’s resolve to uphold transparency and accountability.

Additionally, the Chairman made it clear that FBR officials are strictly prohibited from creating unnecessary hurdles or seeking any undue favors from taxpayers. This measure is intended to promote a fair, transparent, and business-friendly environment.

Encouraging vigilance, the Chairman urged members of the business community to report any instances of corruption within the FBR system, supported by credible evidence to ensure effective action.

He assured that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against any officials found involved in misconduct, reinforcing FBR’s commitment to integrity and ethical governance.